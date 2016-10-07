In a fortnight from now, the office of the Commissioner of Police in Coimbatore will generate 45KW solar power and start saving Rs. 65,000 on its monthly electricity bills.

The solar plant that is expected to meet at least 50 per cent power requirements of the Commissionerate is being installed with the local areas funds of Coimbatore (South) MLA Amman Arjunan.

Police Commissioner A. Amalraj said the power generated by the plant would straight go the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) grid and adjusted in the Commissionerate’s electricity consumption.

“By Deepavali, we hope to have the solar power on. Our electricity bills range anywhere between Rs. 1.25 lakh to Rs. 1.4 lakh per month. The solar power will cut the cost significantly. The plan is to augment another 45KW in the next six months. Green energy is one of the priority schemes of the Tamil Nadu government,” he said.

The Coimbatore Commissionerate is perhaps the first in the State to have tapped green energy to this scale.

Puzhal prison

The Tamil Nadu Prison Department is also working on a proposal to have solar power installed at Puzhal prison complex and other central prisons across the State.