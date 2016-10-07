Security along the coast in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh has been beefed by Coast Guard in the aftermath of recent terror attacks, a senior officer said on Thursday.

Speaking to The Hindu , Inspector General Rajan Bargotra, Coast Guard’s Regional Commander (East) said, “Since the attack at Uri, security has been taken to a higher state of alert and we will continue with the increased vigil along the Coast,” he said.

Search terminated

To a query on Air Force aircraft AN-32, which went missing with 29 persons while flying over the Bay of Bengal in July, he said the search had been terminated as no major objects were found.