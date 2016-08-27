decisive action:The building on Anna Pillai Street in George Town that was sealed by the CMDA. —Photo: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority placed two buildings in George Town under ‘lock and seal’ on Friday for violation of planning permissions.

One of them is a multi-storey building on Coral Merchant Street. Sources said that the builder had constructed floors and built more homes and commercial space than was sanctioned in the original planning permit. The other building that was sealed was on Anna Pillai Street. The buildings were sealed under Section 56 and 57 of Town and Country Planning Act, 1971.

CMDA sources said that large-scale violations have been reported in the George Town area.