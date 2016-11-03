Around 300 teachers and parents of children studying in Hiranandani Upscale School, Egattur, Kelambakkam, held a day-long protest outside the institution demanding the removal of the school director, Mark Curnane, on Tuesday.

They alleged that the director, a British national, and his team of expatriate teachers were carrying out unfair practices in the school.

“They have been forcing teachers to leave the CBSE board for IGCSE,” said a teacher on condition of anonymity.

The school, which has both CBSE and IGCSE boards, has around 2,000 students of whom 1,250 study in CBSE. She added that when the principal of the CBSE board raised objections, she was sacked without any notice last Friday. “He is doing this because IGCSE is a huge money-spinner,” she said.

Parents said he had earlier made it mandatory for children to pay and eat from the canteen rather than bring their own food. A senior teacher said the director would make personal, anti-national and racist remarks and wanted them to reduce the duration of the National Anthem. “He even harassed students by not allowing them to use the restrooms,” the teacher said. A parentsaid they had not been contacted by the management despite the stir..

“While the school has declared holiday for the next two days, we will continue protesting,” she said.