STAKING THEIR CLAIM:DMK workers from Ward 53 in Coimbatore staging a protest at the party office on Sunday against the choice of nominee to contest the local body poll.— Photo:S. Siva Saravanan

So far, about 2.5 lakh nominations have been filed for 1.31 lakh posts across Tamil Nadu

The filing of nominations for the two-phase rural and urban local body polls scheduled on October 17 and 19 would end on Monday (October 3). So far, about 2.5 lakh nominations have been filed for 1.31 lakh posts across the State. The nominations received till Monday would be scrutinised on October 4 and candidates intending to withdraw their nominations can do so on October 6. According to the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission, all the elected candidates would assume charge on October 24.

Local bodies under the Greater Chennai Corporation would go to the polls during the second phase on October 19. The indirect polls for Mayor, Deputy Mayor, Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson of Municipalities and similar posts in rural local bodies would be held on November 2. About 1.31 lakh posts, including 1.18 lakh in rural local bodies and 12,820 posts in urban local bodies would be filled through the direct polls.