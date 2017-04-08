Civic polls: HC adjourns contempt petition of DMK

more-in

The Madras High Court on Friday questioned the maintainability of the contempt petition moved by the DMK against the Tamil Nadu State Election Commissioner (since retired) and State government authorities concerned alleging wilful disobedience in complying with the order of the court to complete the election process for local bodies by May 14.

A Division Bench of Justices Nooty Ramamohana Rao and S.M. Subramaniam questioned as to how the petition could be maintained when the TNSEC has time till May 14 to comply with the orders of the court.

To this, senior counsel for the petitioner P. Wilson submitted that the petition is maintainable as the Commission has not commenced the election process till now despite a notice sent by the petitioner on February 28.

‘Wilful disobedience’

The authorities are committing wilful disobedience of the court order by not commencing the election process, which amounts to contempt of court, he said.

The Bench then adjourned the petition to April 18 for filing additional documents by the petitioner supporting his contentions.

According to the petitioner, On February 22, a Division Bench of the court directed the TNSEC to conduct the local body elections no later than May 14. The commission was also directed to “truthfully” comply with the directions issued earlier by a single judge, including making mandatory the filing of affidavits declaring criminal antecedents of candidates and uploading them on the commission’s website.

The interim order was passed on an appeal moved by the SEC assailing the order of a single judge dated October 4, 2016, cancelling the election notification dated September 26, 2016, citing non-compliance with the Tamil Nadu Panchayat (Elections) Rules, 1995. As a consequence, the elections scheduled for October 2016 stood cancelled.

“As there is no sign of commencing the election process, I sent a notice to the TNSEC on February 28, calling upon to comply with the direction of the court in true letter and spirit and complete the process on or before May 14. But despite the receipt of the notice, no process is commenced, so far which amounts to wilful disobedience,” the petitioner said.