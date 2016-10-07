Gynaecologist feted

City obstetrician and gynaecologist Jaishree Gajaraj was conferred the Dr. K. V. Thiruvengadam Award for Health Care 2016, on Wednesday. The award, given by the Rotary Club of Madras East and Kauvery Hospital, recognised Dr. Gajaraj's surgical skills, her academic brilliance, her mentoring as well as leadership, the citation of the award said. Dr. Gajaraj said that apart from being honoured and privileged on receiving the award, she saw it as a message that she had many more things to do in improving healthcare.

Aravindan Selvaraj, executive director of Kauvery Hospital, said the award honoured not just her delivery of healthcare but also her teaching of the next generation.