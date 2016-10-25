Getting ready:Large crowds throng the shopping hub at Usman Road in T. Nagar on Sunday. —Photo: M. Vedhan

Ahead of Deepavali, people from across the city have been thronging Usman Road. The area, which houses a number of large and small textile showrooms, jewellery and garment shops, is now also seeing cracker stalls sprouting up.

“There has been an increase of at least 15 per cent in sales ahead of the festival. Our shoppers have become increasingly adept at lapping up the current trends and women are showing active interest in buying antique jewellery, which seems to be the flavour of the season,” said Mohammad Ghouse, showroom manager of Khazana Jewellery.

Bhaskaran, sales manager of The Chennai Silks, said the showroom had added several new collections and expected sales to gain momentum in the week ahead of Deepavali.

Small vendors suffer

However, with a number of offers and discounts that the bigger shops have been offering, small scale vendors across the city said that they had been incurring losses.

“I haven’t had proper sales for a couple of years and business is extremely dull, this season,” said Firdouse Deen, who owns a small textile shop on Pursaiwalkam High Road. “Competition has become severe and shops are set-up in all corners”, said another.

On MC Road in Old Washermenpet, many shops displayed their collection of clothing on the pavements to attract customers.

Paulraj, a textile-vendor, said shops in Tambaram Market and along the GST Road could not compete with the bigger shops due to lack of advertising and promotions.

“We can’t afford a celebrity to endorse our products and there has been a change in purchase patterns of late,” he added.

Owners of sweet shops, which also see hordes of people visiting it, said that business would pick up only in the last two or three days.

“Since the semester exams are around the corner, I will be busy preparing for them,” said Shravan, a mechanical engineering student. While he may have much time outside of his book, he’s hoping to celebrate the festival all the same.

“Catching up with new releases of movies and TV-premieres” said Divya, who is an ardent Dhanush fan.

Even though exams and sporadic rains have certainly dampened the mood, people from other States are excited to spend Deepavali in the city. Harmeet and Rohan, who were shopping near Usman Road on Saturday said that they were eager to spend their first Deepavali away from home in Punjab.