To deliver ‘Tamai Memorial Lecture’ in Kobe

City-based cardiologist Samuel Mathew Kalarickal has been invited to deliver the ‘Tamai Memorial Lecture’ at the Complex Cardiovascular Therapeutics, 2016, to be held from October 20 to 22 in Kobe, Japan, a note from the doctor said.

The invitation recognises not just the doctor but also the quality of the work done in India as a whole, the note further added.

In the last two decades since the first angioplasty was performed in the country, the progress of interventional cardiology has grown by leaps and bounds.

The emailed invitation also said Dr. Samuel Mathew Kalarickal had “contributed significantly in the advancement of interventional therapies for complex cases” and had “influenced many interventionists not only in Japan but also Asia and the world”.