The CISF cover was ordered after certain unsavoury incidents were witnessed inside the High Court campus.— File Photo: R. Ragu

Bench asks Port Trust to name official to coordinate accommodation arrangement.

The First Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday extended the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) cover to its premises in Chennai and Madurai by one year.

“The necessary Government Order for payment would be issued by the State government on being intimated by the CISF,” the Bench of Chief Justice S.K. Kaul and Justice R. Mahadevan said and posted the suo motu proceeding to January 24 for further hearing.

The court had ordered for CISF cover as a temporary arrangement in October, 2015 on a suo motu PIL proceedings initiated after the court witnessed unruly scenes and obstruction caused by lawyers over certain issues.

When the plea came up for hearing, the court was informed that there is a lack of coordination on the part of the Chennai Port Trust, in who’s property residential quarters for the CISF personnel is being arranged.

“The same aspect is again and again being pointed out to us. It, thus, become necessary for the Chennai Port Trust to nominate an officer for coordination. Needful be done within three days with an intimation to the CISF. If all the aspects are not sorted out by the next date, then we will have no option but to call the Chairman, Chennai Port Trust, to remain present in the court,” the Bench said.

Meanwhile, the Advocate General submitted that the Public Works Department is carrying on the work and it would be over by December 31.