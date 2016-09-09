The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) will conduct a two day conference on September 27 and 28 in Chennai to discuss and highlight Tamil Nadu’s potential in Information Technology and Information and Communication technology.

Supported by the government of Tamil Nadu, the fifteenth edition of ‘Connect 2016’ will recommend policies to the state that would streamline the growing start-up ecosystem and encourage disruptive innovations and further strengthens the growth of industry.

“While TN accounts for 10 per cent of IT exports, it stands fourth among other cities. This initiative is about pushing Chennai to be amongst the top when it comes to incubating start-ups,” said Ravi Viswanathan, chairman, CII Connect 2016. He added that the focus so far has been about IT exports and not imports.

“After the conference, we hope to present a White Paper to the government which will outline the necessary infrastructure needed and recommendations to put Chennai firmly on the Start-Up Map,” he said.

The event will feature talks on topics such as ‘Digital Strategy – A beacon of light/ Endless opportunities’, ‘Digitally inspired – The rise of the start-up age’, ‘Tamil Nadu – The land of immense possibilities’ by leading industry leaders.