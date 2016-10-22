Cities » Chennai

CHENNAI, October 22, 2016
Updated: October 22, 2016 05:31 IST

Chorus grows for return of mandatory board exams

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  

It was made optional to reduce stress among students

Even as the need for compulsory board examinations for Class X CBSE students is set to be taken up for discussion by the Central Advisory Board of Education (CABE) on October 25, the issue continues to evoke a mixed response from parents, teachers and students alike.

When board examinations for Class X students were made optional in 2009, there were assertions that the move would help reduce stress among students. But it is now being pointed out that there was no data on stress levels among students at the time.

“In the last three years, no student from our school has opted for the examinations conducted by the school. Initially, when the system was introduced in 2009, there was a lot of confusion about which kind of examination to opt for. But over the years, the preference has been for the examinations conducted by the board as many parents feel that they assess the child better,” said Minoo Aggarwal, Principal, D.A.V. Public School, Velachery.

A total of 38,529 students from Tamil Nadu had registered to take up the Class X board examinations in 2016, of which only 6,227 opted for school-conducted examinations.

“The CBSE guidelines specify that students who take up the school-based examinations should be accorded priority for admissions in the same institution for Class XI. Many prefer to take the school-based examination and continue studying in the same institution,” said the principal of a city-based school.

‘No difference’

“As students, all of us took up the first Summative Assesment (SA) together in school and it was only the second SA where some of us opted for the exams conducted by the school while others chose the one conducted by the board. There wasn’t much difference in preparations or in the results as we did not see any major difference in the performance of those who opted for the school-based exam over the board exam,” observed K. Aarthi, a student who wrote the Class X exams this year.

Among school principals who have been advocating the return of compulsory board examinations, B. Purushothaman, Senior Principal, Everwin group of schools, said board examinations had been the unanimous choice of many parents who wanted a reliable and credible option.

“With board-conducted examinations, there is little scope for manipulation. It prepares the students to face the Class XII examinations as well,” Mr. Purushothaman added.

‘Board exams have been the unanimous choice of many parents, who want a reliable and credible option’

More In: Chennai
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
If you have problem in your locality, solve it together as a city. Join Friends of Chennai, an initiative by The Hindu »
The 17-year-old athlete L. Samyasri along with other runners taking part in 12km run to Marudhamalai Subramaniaswamy Temple in Coimbatore, for the speedy recovery of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. L. Samyasri won silver medal in the World School Athletics championship in Turkey on July 16, 2016, and received Rs. 20 lakhs as award from Chief Minister. Photo: M. Periasamy
As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa is undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospitals in Chennai, people from across the State are praying for her speedy recovery.

Madras Beats 2016

The Hindu Group is proud to present ‘Madras Beats 2016’, a tribute to our city that remains eternally young. Happy Madras Day! »

Madras Week

Madras Week: A fusion of cultures and persuasions

Madras was, and has been, a crucible of cultures, traditions and beliefs. In the last instalment of our series chronicling the various persons, places and events that shaped the city, we take a... »

Madras Week: City of many firsts and frozen moments

Madras Week: Monuments , memories and milestones

The triumph of Madras

The weave and the wearer

Madras Week: Happy Birthday!

Did you know that Poonamallee was a power centre

Madras Day: An ‘inclusive’ walk through cinema history

Madras Day Feature – Over centuries, the building blocks of the city

Where the waves begin

Read More »

Downtown

The G-7 police station-cum-outpost on Harrington Road was removed in February 2015.
Shiba Kurian

Wanted: Chetpet police station

Inspiring Entrepreneurs: (From left) Mahendran Fernando and Dhanendran Fernando.

Riding the ‘Waves’ of success

DAKSHIANI PALICHA

The sounds and flavours of Gujarat

The initiative, which was started last year, has now spread to neighbouring streets
GANGA SRIDHAR

A sterling initiative by Raja Street residents

A bucket of water drawn from a sump in an apartment complex on Habibullah Road. Photo: R. Ragu
L. KANTHIMATHI

When the water changed colour

more »

O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Chennai

‘Management education needs reorientation’

: Stakeholders in management education have called for reorientation in the field to suit the changing dynamics of the business environment. »