Chorus grows for return of mandatory board exams

It was made optional to reduce stress among students

Even as the need for compulsory board examinations for Class X CBSE students is set to be taken up for discussion by the Central Advisory Board of Education (CABE) on October 25, the issue continues to evoke a mixed response from parents, teachers and students alike.

When board examinations for Class X students were made optional in 2009, there were assertions that the move would help reduce stress among students. But it is now being pointed out that there was no data on stress levels among students at the time.

“In the last three years, no student from our school has opted for the examinations conducted by the school. Initially, when the system was introduced in 2009, there was a lot of confusion about which kind of examination to opt for. But over the years, the preference has been for the examinations conducted by the board as many parents feel that they assess the child better,” said Minoo Aggarwal, Principal, D.A.V. Public School, Velachery.

A total of 38,529 students from Tamil Nadu had registered to take up the Class X board examinations in 2016, of which only 6,227 opted for school-conducted examinations.

“The CBSE guidelines specify that students who take up the school-based examinations should be accorded priority for admissions in the same institution for Class XI. Many prefer to take the school-based examination and continue studying in the same institution,” said the principal of a city-based school.

‘No difference’

“As students, all of us took up the first Summative Assesment (SA) together in school and it was only the second SA where some of us opted for the exams conducted by the school while others chose the one conducted by the board. There wasn’t much difference in preparations or in the results as we did not see any major difference in the performance of those who opted for the school-based exam over the board exam,” observed K. Aarthi, a student who wrote the Class X exams this year.

Among school principals who have been advocating the return of compulsory board examinations, B. Purushothaman, Senior Principal, Everwin group of schools, said board examinations had been the unanimous choice of many parents who wanted a reliable and credible option.

“With board-conducted examinations, there is little scope for manipulation. It prepares the students to face the Class XII examinations as well,” Mr. Purushothaman added.

