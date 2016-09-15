Claiming that no steps have been taken to improve the functioning of the Directorate of Collegiate Education, teachers’ associations want Higher Education Department officials to involve them in the decision-making process.

After K. Sekar demitted office as DCE on July 31, an IAS officer, S. Madhumathi, who is the Director of Technical Education, was given the post. She was transferred on Tuesday to the Civil Supplies Department.

Conventionally, the director is selected from a panel of candidates, who are the senior-most professors or principals in government colleges.

The candidates should serve at least 12 months’ from the date of appointment as DCE prior to retirement.

The Tamil Nadu Government Teachers’ Association (TNGCTA) has expressed unhappiness over “the lack of zeal in implementing schemes of day-to-day administration by higher education department officials.”

Association general secretary R. Dhamotharan said the list of eligible candidates was sent in the first week of July by the Directorate to the Higher Education Department. It was forwarded to the Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department and the Finance Department for approval. The approval was given on July 15, and thereafter sent to the Chief Secretary on July 20, with three short-listed candidates.

After being accorded sanction the file was sent to the Minister for Higher Education for final selection on July 21. “Unfortunately the file has not been cleared since then and instead, an IAS officer was given the post,” Mr. Dhamotharan added.

“The DCE post is conventionally given to the senior most Grade-I Principal/Regional Joint Director. The TNGCTA demands a fulltime director immediately,” he said.

The association is also seeking promotion from among the approved panel of senior teachers as Grade-II principal. “With every passing month senior teachers in the panel superannuate without getting their due promotion on the basis of seniority”, he said.

Higher Education Minister K.P. Anbalagan, however, said no decision had been made yet on who would be the next DCE.