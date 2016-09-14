Two history professors have discovered the remnants of 800-year-old Chola period murals on the roof of the 100-pillar mandapam (Nootrukal Mandapam) of Chidambaram Nataraja temple.

“The mandapam remained closed for 30 years due to a legal dispute and was opened in the beginning of this year. When we made a field visit we spotted the paintings. Unfortunately, most of them have fallen prey to years of neglect,” said J.R. Sivaramakrishnan, Associate Professor of History at the Arignar Anna College in Attur, who discovered the murals with S. Kannan, Professor of the History department at Annamalai University.

Mr. Sivaramakrishnan said on comparing them with murals in other temples in Tamil Nadu, they came to the conclusion that it belonged to the Chola period.

“The manadapam was constructed by Naralokaveeran, the Chief Minister and general of Vikrama Chola, and his period was between 1118 A.D. and 1136 A.D.. The inscriptions on the wall of the third prahara of Nataraja temple confirm it,” Mr Sivaramakrishnan said.

“The murals had been painted on a fine paste of sand and lime. As far as the Nataraja temple is concerned, the paintings on Mahamandapa of Sivakami Amman temple, belonging to Vijyanagara and Nayak periods, were considered ancient. The discovery has proved that the Chola period murals existed long before them,” said Mr. Kannan.

The entire roof of the 100-pillar mandapam could have been decorated with murals akin to what is seen in the Thanjavur Big Temple. But what remains today are a few flower patterns and designs. Natural dyes had been used and the colours include dark green, red, yellow and saffron.

“We have made a request for preserving the murals by covering them with wood and glass frames,” said Mr. Sivaramakrishnan.

Naralokaveeran, the researchers said, decorated the streets of Chidambaram with night lamps and planted five thousand arecanut plants.

