Two of the children, siblings Mohamed and Fathima, were from Pozhichalur. The other child, Lakshita, was from Maduravoyal.

Three children, siblings I. Mohamed (4) and I. Fahima (8), who were admitted to the Institute of Child Health (ICH) with fever on Thursday afternoon, died within hours of each other. The other child, A. Lakshita, 6, also admitted with fever, died early on Saturday morning. Doctors at the ICH claimed none of the cases was dengue.

Mohamed and Fathima were from Lakshmi Nagar, Pozhichalur village panchayat, in the southern suburbs of the city, while Lakshita was from Maduravoyal, a northern suburb.

In the last weeks of August and September, four children from two adjoining villages and a number of children from various parts of the district died.

According to doctors, Mohamed and Fahima, were admitted on Thursday in a bad condition. “They had obtained private treatment for a few days before coming here and were very dehydrated. Their blood pressure was low and both children were in shock. The boy was drowsy and his limbs were cold,” said hospital director D. Saminathan.

Lakshita was admitted with fever on Friday just after midnight and died around 12.30 a.m. on Saturday. “She had viral fever with suspected septicaemic shock and encephalopathy,” said Dr. Saminathan.