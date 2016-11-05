Child rights body: HC takes tough stand on choice of chief

Says obvious that due process was not followed in chairperson’s appointment

: Asserting that the State government has not followed a reasonable process while appointing the Chairperson of the Tamil Nadu Commission for Protection of Child Rights (TNCPCR), the Madras High Court on Friday warned of judicial intervention if the issue is not reviewed by the government itself.

“The Advocate General assures that he will advise the government appropriately and expects some solution to the position we are facing now,” the Bench said, and posted a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition on the issue to December 7 for further hearing.

During a recent hearing on a PIL filed by social activist A. Narayanan seeking to streamline and strengthen the working of the TNCPCR, the Bench had directed the government to appoint a Chairperson within two months.

Subsequently, the government, through an order dated September 1, appointed Kalyani Mathivanan, former Vice-Chancellor of Madurai Kamaraj University, to the post.

‘Procedural violation’

Opposing the move, the petitioner submitted that the appointment was made in violation of the procedure as contemplated under the Commission for Protection of Child Rights Act, 2005. Concurring with the submission, the Bench had directed the government to produce the records in respect of the recruitment process and noted that the court would examine the records as to whether suo motu proceedings should be initiated questioning the appointment.

When the PIL petition came up for hearing on Friday, the State government submitted that a few applications were received from prospective candidates and the appointment was made after scrutinising them.

However, the Bench refused to accept the contention.

“It is quite obvious that the process has not been followed. We put [the question to] the Advocate General whether he would like to review the issue himself and advise the government appropriately or would it be necessary for judicial intervention,” the HC Bench said.