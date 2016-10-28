Child rights activists in the city have welcomed the State government’s stand on retaining its ‘no detention’ policy till Class 8 in schools, during the 64th meeting of the Central Advisory Board of Education (CABE) held in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Apart from the policy, activists have also welcomed the government’s stand on not making Sanskrit mandatory in schools or setting up separate schools for working children.

“The Ministers have kept in mind the needs of the children of Tamil Nadu. This move is commendable,” said Andrew Sesuraj, State convener, Tamil Nadu Child Rights Observatory.

‘Need of the hour’

“What we need today are trained teachers and special coaching classes for children who require it. Separating them or encouraging detention will not help in any way,” he said.

Higher Education Minister K.P. Anbazhagan and School Education Minister K. Pandiarajan attended the meeting, chaired by Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar.

The Ministers had opposed as many as 36 aspects of the draft new education policy.

‘Communalisation’

Calling the draft communalisation of education, R. Vidyasagar, former child protection specialist, UNICEF, said the new policy, if implemented, would only suppress the downtrodden, making inclusive education a far cry. “As per the draft, children will be categorised as performing and non-performing, leaving very little scope for those belonging to marginalised community to do well,” said Mr. Vidyasagar.

“Children who are first- generation schoolgoers will be directly sent to pursue vocational courses, and only the elite will be able to pursue education further,” he said.

“Half the points in the draft have been opposed by the States. It is commendable to see the Ministers keep in mind the children and their needs. We all want education to be inclusive and nothing else,” said Mr. Sesuraj.

