Ahead of the bandh announced by various parties against the recent violence against the Tamil-speaking population and their property in Karnataka over the Cauvery issue, the Chief Secretary chaired a series of meetings with senior officials and police officers at the Secretariat here on Thursday. Chief Secretary P. Rama Mohana Rao with senior officials of various departments and police officers reviewed the security arrangements in all districts.

Incidentally, the meetings happened a few hours after a youth attempted self immolation during a rally held in Egmore here. While Opposition parties have extended their support to the bandh, the AIADMK has not spelt out its stand on the bandh.