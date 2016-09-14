Chennai’s IT corridor Old Mahabalipuram Road, promoted as a attractive investment destination by the Tamil Nadu government is yet to heal from the wounds that was caused by the rains and floods in December 2015. Though there was no physical damage to assets and properties like other sectors, this industry on an average lost Rs 200 crore per day, when its operations came to a standstill during the first week of December. Around three-fourths of Tamil Nadu’s Rs 95,000 crore software exports get shipped out of the OMR belt. But even after nine months no real help has come to companies in this belt.

A manager in-charge at one of the IT Parks at Siruseri which houses more than 10 companies within its premises said, “Many of the firms nursed themselves to get back normal life. But if you look at infrastructure development around IT parks in this stretch the government really has not done anything drastic.”

He added that many firms at their expense re-worked their drainage networks and some are even working on having flood gates.

Ditto was the opinion of a CEO from a top IT firm in the city.

“Post floods manholes were cleared in all places in this corridor but that will help the residents here than commercial establishments. Even now the ducts are open in many places. The power cables have not been replaced in many areas...Nothing much has really happened,” the CEO added.

The spokesperson of one of the country’s leading IT firm, who have their base at OMR said, “Post floods our clients from US, UK and other countries have been questioning about the measures that we are taking regarding disaster management.

We have made alternate plans on how to divert our calls and work to other centres in case there is an emergency situation.” But we have been requesting for a meeting with the government to address the problems that require attention, and have got no response yet.

Another official in the IT industry said, “We want all the stakeholders including Public Works Department, Electricity Board and Nasscom to come together and see what can be done to control such situations in future. It is very difficult to get access to local ward councillors and politicians in-charge of this zone,” he lamented.

At Olympia Techno Park, Guindy which houses more than 13,000 employees, the wall surrounding the building has been raised. Plans are on anvil to shift the ramp and also install flood gates.

More than 12 companies mid-sized and large companies in the IT sector with whom The Hindu spoke to said that if they witness another torrential rain or flood they are sixty per cent prepared but the state government should on its part strengthened infrastructure.