RELIGION

Mahabharatham: B. Sundarkumar, Sri Krishna Gana Sabha, T. Nagar, 6.30 p.m.

Mundako Upanishad: Satyavratananda Saraswati, Kesari HSS., Pondy Bazar Extn., T. Nagar, 5 p.m.

Devisthothram: Palakkad G. Ramanathan, Sri Karpaga Vinayakar Temple, Annai Sathya Nagar, Nesapakkam, 6.30 p.m.

Azhwargalai Kootum Azhwar: Venu Raza Narayanan, Lakshmi Narayana Karunakara Perumal Temple, Puthupakkam, 4.30 p.m.

Ramanujar Vaibhavam: K.B. Devarajan, Sri Andalammal Matam, Sanjeevaroyan Koil St., Old Washermenpet, 6.45 p.m.

Nattrunaiyavadhu: Nilamadhavananda, Ramakrishna Math, Mylapore, 5.30 p.m.

Atma Bodha: R. Aravindan, Parsn Renascence, Aster 203, Mambakkam Main Rd., Medavakkam, 7.15 a.m.

Purusha Sooktham and Vishnu Sahasranamam: S. Srinivasan, 1/497, Natco Colony, Kottivakkam, 5.30 p.m.

Navarathri Celebrations: Chennai Om Sri Skanthasramam, Kambar St., Mahalakshmi Nagar, Selaiyur, 7.30 a.m.; Nungambakkam Seva Samajam Trust, Noor Veeraswamy Lane, Nungambakkam, 6.30 p.m.

CULTURE

Sivaji Prabhu Charities Trust: Sivaji Ganesan birth anniversary celebrations and presentation of Dr. Sivaji Ganesan memorial awards, Union Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu participates, Music Academy, T.T.K. Rd., Alwarpet, 6.30 p.m.

Stella Maris College: Workshop on ‘Sadir Attam’, Cathedral Rd., 10.30 a.m.

Kathai Kalatta: Programme on ‘Storython’, Stepping Stone, 76, Spur Tank Rd., Chetpet, 11 a.m.

Alliance Francaise of Madras: Programme on ‘Nyna Vales Live in Concert with Akkarai Subhalakshmi, College Rd., Nungambakkam, 7 p.m.

Kalpavriksh Montessory Community School: Workshop on ‘Juggling’, 9, I Block, 1st St., Anna Nagar, 10.30 a.m.

GENERAL

HelpAge India: International Day of Older Persons 2016 celebrations, Kuchalambal Kalyana Mahal, Chetpet, 10 a.m.

Sri Ramachandra University: Free removable dentures camp, Porur, 8 a.m.

Life Insurance Corporation - Chennai Division: Inauguration of ‘Social Security Month’ celebrations, LIC Building, Anna Salai, 10.30 a.m.

Valliammai Engineering College: Symposium on ‘Xploits 2k16’, and ‘Colosium 2k16’, Kattankulathur, 9- a.m.

S.A. Engineering College: Programme on ‘Competency Mapping’, Thiruverkadu, 9 a.m.

Stella Maris College: Hindi Department - Inter-Collegiate fest, Navarasaa 2016, Cathedral Rd., 10 a.m.

Soka Ikeda College of Arts and Science for Women and Madras Library Association: Conference on ‘Information Literacy on Bibliotherapy and Webotherapy for Women’, Madhanangkuppam, 10 a.m.

Valliammal College for Women: Seminar on ‘Nurturing Innovation and Creative Ideas in Entrepreneurship’, Anna Nagar East, 8.55 a.m.

Motherhood: Workshop on pregnancy, Chennai Hospital, T.T.K. Rd., Alwarpet, 2 p.m.

Young Men’s Indian Association: Dr. Annie Besant’s birthday celebration and Founder’s Day, YMIA, Mylapore, 11 a.m.

Bharath Vikas Parishad Anna Nagar and Gorantla Ramalingaiah Centenary Committee: Talk on ‘Career Selection - Role of Teachers, Parents/Students’, JGVV MHSS., Anna Nagar, 10.30 a.m.

Talent Academy For Differently Abled: Meeting, St. Louis College For The Deaf, Canal Bank Rd., Adyar, 10 a.m.

St. John’s Public School: Grand Parents Day celebrations, Lake Bund Rd., Jalladianpet, 3 p.m.

Ramalingar Panimanram and A.V.M. Arakkatalai: Vallalar and Gandhi Vizha, A.V.M. Rajeswari Kalyana Mandapam, Radhakrishnan Salai, Mylapore, 5.30 p.m.

Senior Citizens Bureau: Commemoration of World Elders Day, Ethiraj Salai, Egmore, 10 a.m.

Ulaga Thirukkural Meiyam: Meeting, Valluvar Kottam, Nungambakkam, 9 a.m.

Sevalaya: Gandhi Jayanthi celebrations, Kasuva Village, Pakkam Post, Thiruninravur, 11 a.m.

World Tamil Forum: Programme on ‘Thamizh Ulaga Santhippu’, Umapathy Arangam, Anna Salai, 6 p.m.

Anna Nagar Thamizh Peravai: Talk on ‘Sanga Kaalathil Muruga Vazhipadu’, Leo MHSS., Anna Nagar West Extn., 6 p.m.

Theosophical Society (Kilpauk Lodge): Discussion on ‘Thinking Big’, Dewan Rama Rd., Purasawalkam, 6 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meetings, Turning Point Group, Arul Kadal Aikiya Aalayam, Santhome High Rd. and New Attitude Group, St. Andrews Church, Choolai, 7 p.m.