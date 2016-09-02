Day may be hot; heavy rains may lash some areas

Though most part of the day was relatively hot, residents were in for a surprise as heavy showers lashed the city on Thursday evening.

Many arterial roads were water-logged within half hour of the heavy spell of rain accompanied by loud thunder, which started around 7 p.m. Traffic was disrupted on Jawaharlal Nehru Salai, Poonamallee High Road and GST Road. Motorists had to inch their way on many roads like Purasawalkam High Road, Nelson Manickam Road, Sardar Patel Road and Anna Salai.

The weather station in Nungambakkam recorded 33 mm of rainfall within one hour at 8.30 p.m. On Thursday, the maximum temperature in the city climbed several notches to 36.3 degree Celsius due to absence of cloud cover.

The same weather pattern may continue for two more days. Mild showers during evenings may continue for two days over the city and its neighbourhood. However, days are likely to become hotter with possibility of clear sky during morning hours.

As the upper air circulation over South Tamil Nadu coast has moved westwards and lies near Lakshadweep and its neighbourhood, there may not be widespread rainfall over the State, said meteorologists. However, there is a possibility of heavy rain in one or two places in the State.

S. Balachandran, director of the Area Cyclone Warning Centre, said another weather system may sustain the rainfall over the State and also cover interior parts. Chennai will experience generally cloudy sky from afternoon onwards and thundershowers may occur during evenings till Saturday.

The prolonged dry weather during the first fortnight of August has reflected on the monsoon rainfall over the city. The overall rainfall in the State so far has been normal, with 212 mm of rainfall received against the average of 207.5 mm since June 1.

But, Chennai’s rainfall still is deficit by 30 per cent. It has only recorded 227 mm against its average of 325 mm since June 1. Some of the other districts that have received less than their share of normal rainfall are Kancheepuram, Madurai, Pudukottai and Thoothukudi.

Officials of the Meteorological Department noted that the deficit may reduce in the coming days as monsoon activity has not ceased. Onaverage, Chennai receives the same volume of nearly 140 mm during September.

The department predicts that the day temperature will hover around 36 degree Celsius and thundershowers may occur triggered by onset of sea breeze on Friday.