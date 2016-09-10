Residents of SIDCO Nagar said the dumping of debris in the Villivakkam lake contributed to flooding in the area. — Photo: K. Pichumani

Residents feel de-silting can help avoid floods.

Unlike south Chennai, which bore the brunt of the December deluge, only a few areas in north Chennai faced flooding, and that too, because of poor de-silting of canals and lack of stormwater drains. Residents complained the flooding was due to construction debris and water hyacinth blocking waterbodies.

North Chennai is crisscrossed by several big canals — the Buckingham Canal, Otteri Nullah, Captain Cotton Canal, Kodungaiyur drain and smaller ones including the Link Canal, Ekangipuram Canal, Ainsley Canal and Madhavaram Surplus Course.

Some areas get flooded every year because they are low-lying. These include Jamalia, Otteri, Perambur, Kolathur, Periyar Nagar, Sidco Nagar, Kodungaiyur, MKB Nagar, Tondiarpet, and parts of Ayanavaram, Tiruvottiyur and Royapuram. The increase in the height of streets and roads over the years has also led to the flooding.

S. Lokabiraman, a resident of Jamalia Nagar near Perambur, said last year, water stagnated for only three-four days as opposed to more than a week in south Chennai. But, even this could have been avoided if civic authorities had de-silted the small canals.

Residents of Sidco Nagar, Villivakkam, claimed the flooding was due to the filling of the Villivakkam lake with construction debris from Metro Rail work. S. Kannaiah, a resident of Sidco Nagar 80th Street, said the Corporation has started constructing stormwater drains with a proposal to link them to the Otteri Nullah. But if the Nullah, which starts from Anna Nagar, started overflowing, Sidco Nagar would be flooded from the backflow, he added.

In other areas of north Chennai like Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Washermenpet, and Mannady, flooding during the rains also brings health risks as rainwater mixes with the overflowing sewage water.

M. Saravanan, a resident of Peramballur Street, New Washermenpet, said the flooding in several areas was mainly because of blocked drains and the failure to link the facility to the main draining point.

A senior official of the Chennai Corporation said in north Chennai, stormwater drain construction has been executed for Rs. 118.52 crore under the JNNURM in five zones of Tiruvottriyur, Manali, Madhavaram, Tondiarpet, Royapuram and Thiru. Vi. Ka, Nagar zones, along with canal improvement work. Work has been undertaken at a cost of Rs. 61 crore in five canals — the Captain Cotton Canal, Kodungaiyur Canal, Vyasarpadi Canal, Jawahar Canal and Ekangipuram Canal. At present, improvement work in two more canals including Kodungaiyur Canal is being carried out at a cost of Rs. 32 crore.

The local officials have identified flood-prone areas in Tiruvottiyur, Tondiarpet and Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar and stormwater drain work is being executed at a cost of 12.50 crore. Also de-silting of Tamarai Kulam in Tiruvottiyur is being carried out at a cost of Rs. 54 lakhs. Hyacinth removal works are also being carried out periodically to control the mosquito menace.

North Chennai, covering five zones, has 14 canals running to a length of 20.63 kilometres that are being maintained by Greater Chennai Corporation, six canals maintained by Water Resources Department stretching to 33.65 kms.