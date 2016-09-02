Draft electoral rolls released; Velachery has most voters

The number of electors in Velachery has crossed three lakh and it retains the top position among the 16 Assembly constituencies in the district. Ahead of the Assembly elections, the constituency had 2.96 lakh voters.

According to the draft electoral roll released by the District Election Officer and Corporation Commissioner D. Karthikeyan on Thursday, 39.87 lakh electors have been enrolled in 3,768 polling booths in the 16 Assembly constituencies in Chennai.

As many as 19.72 lakh men, 20.13 lakh women and 950 others are on the electoral roll. The number of electors on the draft electoral rolls published last year in Chennai district was 38.28 lakh.

In the past few years, the Chennai district election office had been attributing the dip in the numbers to intense field verification by officials who have reportedly identified a large number of multiple entries.

The district election office has requested residents to enrol their names in the rolls from September 1 to 30. A special camp will be held on September 11 and 25 in all polling booths for distribution and receipt of forms 6, 7 and 8.

Residents can also visit www.elections.tn.gov.in to enrol, delete or change data on the electoral rolls.