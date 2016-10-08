The problems of Ward 128 in Virugambakkam, overlap those of its neighbour. Residents of this locality have to contend with the congestion in Kaliamman Koil Street, the lifeline of traffic, especially MTC buses.

The residents here have several demands, similar to that of their neighbours in Ward 127. Apart from widening the arterial Kaliamman Koil Street, a zonal office of the Civil Supplies Department and a hospital, the residents also want an electricity substation. “The area is vast and populated. Neighbouring areas like Alwarthirunagar, K.K. Nagar, Koyambedu and Saligramam all have separate substations. With a lot of commercial activity in the locality we need quality power supply,” noted a resident.

The ward, which has six schools, does not have a single playground or gym.

One of the demands is for a bigger library. “We have a library at A.V.M. Nagar but it is very small. We need one that will function from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.,” said S. Arumainathan, president of Virugambakkam Residents’ Welfare Association.

The ward does not have any slums but residents complained that several pockets suffered from water stagnation for as many as 15 days during the deluge in December last year.

S. Manian, another resident said there was a crying need for a school. “The school near Virugambakkam Market is too small. We need a bigger school and it must be upgraded too. Also, we have been appealing from the time B. Ranganathan was the MLA representing our locality that we wanted a solution to garbage dumping at Kaliamman Koil Street. Nothing has happened so far,” he said.

G. Mullaivanam of Krishna Nagar 3rd Street, who runs a non-governmental organisation, Tree Bank, said that residents had been complaining about a TASMAC outlet on Kaliamman Koil Street. “The shop is close to the temple causing much hardship to the women devotees,” he said.