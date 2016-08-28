Banks see the number of assessees reducing from 12,500 in 2013-14 to 2,500 in 2016-17

The walk-in payment facility for paying property tax through banks is losing popularity, reducing to less than one per cent of the total tax collected in the city. The number of assessees paying property tax at bank counters has reduced from 12,500 in 2013-14 to 2,500 in 2016-17.

The total property tax collected through bank counters was Rs. 6.5 crore in 2013-14. The amount reduced to Rs.2.5 crore in 2014-15 with 8,500 assessees. The collection dipped further in 2015-16 with just 5,000 residents visiting bank counters to pay Rs.1.5 crore as property tax to the Chennai Corporation.

Even as the Corporation has collected Rs. 250 crore as property tax this half-year, the collection through bank counters has so far been pegged at just Rs.75 lakh. The civic body introduced the system claiming that it was the simplest way for collecting property tax. Residents would be able to pay the tax in cash at bank counters by just mentioning the bill number, zone number and division number of the building.

The dip in collection through 650 bank counters has been attributed to the lack of awareness among residents and banks. Civic body officials have also stopped reviewing the system, leading to reduced cooperation from the banks.

Property tax assessees may walk in, pay it in cash and generate receipt in real time at the counters of Indian Overseas Bank, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank, Canara Bank, IDBI Bank, HDFC Bank, City Union Bank and Karur Vysya Bank. “Other modes of property tax payment do not accept cash. Residents can pay it in cash only at the bank counters,” said an official.

Tax collectors, e-seva centres and Corporation offices accept cheques and demand drafts. Residents have started complaining to officials that some of the eleven banks are not offering the service.