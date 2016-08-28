A host of classic cars and super bikes were on display at The Hindu Auto Expo 2016. — Photo: M. Vedhan

Auto enthusiasts got a glimpse of classic cars and super bikes at the The Hindu Auto Expo 2016. As many as 16 brands were on display at the Chennai Trade Centre. The two-day expo was inaugurated by director Lingusamy.

Super cars were one of the main attractions, with brands such as Rolls Royce, BMW and Mercedes on display. The Rolls Royce Dawn, BMWi8, BMW Mini Convertible and Mercedes AMG were some of the models that awed visitors. Cars from firms such as Tata Motors (Tiago and Zest), Toyota (Innova and Crysta), Maruti Suzuki, Renault, Hyundai, Ford, Nissan, Skoda, Fiat and Volkswagen were showcased. Vintage cars such as Morris Minor 1948 attracted interest. The vintage cars were arranged by the Madras Heritage Motoring Club.

Super bikes such as Ducati, Aprilia and Harley-Davidson were also on display.