Architects need to design hospitals that make patients less anxious about being there and the only way to achieve this is by building green hospitals, said C.N. Raghavendran, Chairman, Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), Chennai Chapter. “It is time architects design hospitals that help patients feel better and recover faster,” he added at a conference on Green Hospitals organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

J. Radhakrishnan, Secretary, Health Department, said: “A good ambience helps a patient relieve stress.” He highlighted the architecture of older government hospitals. “These hospitals were left unaffected by the floods last year,” he said.

R. Chandrashekhar, Advisor (Architecture), HLL Lifecare Ltd & Chairman, IGBC Green Healthcare rating system, said adopting rating systems such as the “IGBC Green Healthcare System” was essentially going back to India’s traditional roots.

CII-Indian Green Building Council (CII-IGBC) has launched a pilot on Green Health Care rating system which encourages hospitals to adopt various green concepts, including healing architecture, enhanced indoor environment quality and wellbeing measures for the speedy recovery of patients.

These initiatives will help in reduction of water and energy consumption. The energy savings could range from 20 to 30 per cent and water savings, around 30 to 50 per cent.