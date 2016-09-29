Road, institutions, industries blocked water courses, caused diversion of water near Chembarambakkam

A group of boys are enjoying a game of throwball outside their homes in Vazhuthalambedu village, near Kunrathur, on a warm Sunday afternoon. The village, where farming is still being carried out, is located close to the principal channel that drains surplus water from Chembarambakkam Lake into the Adyar river near Tiruneermalai.

P. Gajendran, a village elder, who watches the boys play, says the deluge of December 2015 was unprecedented. “How much ever it rains, water from the lake (Chembarambakkam) will drain quickly into the Adyar, but last year was unimaginable,” he says.

Vazhuthalambedu, a hamlet in Tirumudivakkam Village Panchayat, is among the several villages that lie close to the Chembarambakkam Lake. “Apart from the main channel, water flows in multiple smaller drains before it joins the Adyar at many places. All those have been irreversibly damaged. Farmlands have given way to housing plots which are now full-fledged residential localities,” says S. Mathiazhagan of Kunrathur.

Allowing educational institutions and industrial units on farmlands signalled the beginnings of a disaster, they allege.

A former security staff at the Tirumadivakkam Industrial Estate, he still remembers how the estate was flooded in 2005. “I did not go back to work there,” he said.

Residents of Sirukalathur, Amarambedu and Kundrathur, all located close to the lake, were not affected by the flood, but were unable to reach Porur or Poonamallee as Arcot Road was under water. They point out that in addition to unchecked real estate development on farm lands and water channels, the creation of the Chennai Bypass has added to the problem. “The natural water courses have been permanently blocked and the culverts built as part of the Bypass are too small,” says G. Santhanam, a taxi driver of Sirukulathur.