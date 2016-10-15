Century old, but still ticking along

Chennai collector of antiques finds 1902 British power meter dumped as junk works fine

It was a model patented in 1902, made by a Brighton-based manufacturer in England and dumped in an old goods shop in Tiruchi. Until Robert Kennedy, a collector of antiques discovered it.

The robust, ancient piece is a Maximum Demand Indicator - a device that records the usage of electricity by a High Tension consumer vis-a-vis a set limit. Although it is a century old design, and wears an antique iron look, it works fine, as if it was new. Today’s power demand monitors are usually digital.

“I picked it up from a old goods shop and it took me three weeks to clean it and collect information about its history. It was made in 1902. When I tested its efficiency, it worked perfectly,” says Mr. Kennedy, who has amassed thousands of clocks, time pieces, lanterns, coffee grinders, type writers and weighing machines at his Chennai home.

Maximum Demand Indicators were developed to levy charges on a customer over a given period of time. The electricity distribution authorities install the equipment to monitor whether the user has exceeded his demand. “Every month the electricity utility worker resets the monitor after recoding the consumption. If a consumer exceeds his fixed usage he will be fined,” explains an official.

The British manufacturer explains that “it may be used on either continuous or alternating current circuits and it records the maximum current which is passed through it.”

Modern versions

“The old equipment would stop if the consumption is exceeded,” says Mr. Kennedy, who did some research to establish the age of the equipment because in 1930, a slightly improved version was introduced. In the more modern type, the indicator does not stop, but displays excess usage.

Mr. Kennedy is happy that even the Victorian Royal Pavilion has only a 1930 model and what he had acquired is much older.

“Anyone who wants to know how these products came to India should be aware that electricity was harnessed in 1879 and the British brought the technology to Calcutta by 1882 [the year of the Electric Lighting Act in Britain]. They began the generation by 1897,” Mr. Kennedy said.

“Though we have made many strides in the field of electricity demand monitors, the working principle remains the same. The difference is like that of a pendulum clock and quartz clock,” says Mr. Kennedy, who is a clock lover.