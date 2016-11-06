Condemning the order of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry directing the Hindi television channel, NDTV India, to go off air for 24 hours, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader M. Karunanidhi said the approach of the Bharatiya Janata Party government vis-a-vis media freedom would pave way for another emergency in the country.

Citing the editorial of The Hindu on the issue, “Ominous curb on media freedom,” he said instead of approaching the News Broadcasting Standards Authority, headed by a former Supreme Court Judge, the BJP government had taken an unilateral decision.

“The action of the BJP government reminds me of the days of emergency and the ban imposed on my articles in Murasoli .

“It is totally against freedom of expression and if such measures are allowed to continue, it will pave way for another emergency,” he said.