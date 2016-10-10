The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case under sections of various statutory provisions including the Prevention of Corruption Act against REPCO Housing Finance Managing Director Varadarajan and a few others. According to sources, the public servants allegedly favoured a company by waiving the penalty amount. Searches have been conducted at various places in Chennai and Coimbatore.

The officials allegedly helped the borrowers by writing off the penalty amount relating to a loan account to the tune of Rs. 3.4 crore after the loan turned non-performing asset (NPA).

The CBI registered a case under Section 120 B r/w 420 of the IPC and Section 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act against Varadarajan and others.

He had allegedly favoured a company by waiving off the penalty amount

for a loan