The CBI conducted searches at the houses and offices of R.Varadharajan, MD, Repco Home Finance Limited and some key officials of the firm on Saturday. Sources said the raids were conducted following registration of a criminal case against the officials based on a complaint lodged by Coimbatore-based Durga Agency towhich RHFL had given loan.

CBI sources claimed incriminating documents were recovered during the searches in Chennai. Officials of the RHFL could not be reached for their comments.

RHFL began operations in 2000 and is a public company. Headquartered in Chennai, the company is promoted by Repco Bank, a Multi State Cooperative Society, which owns 37.14 per cent of RHFL, while the balance is held by domestic and foreign investors.

