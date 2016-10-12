: The high-level technical committee headed by Central Water Commission (CWC) chairman G.S. Jha, which was constituted by the Supreme Court to assess the ground realities in the Cauvery basin area, completed its visit to Tamil Nadu on Tuesday and left for New Delhi.

The committee also held a meeting with Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary P. Rama Mohana Rao and Public Works Secretary S.K. Prabhakar here over its visits to various parts of the Cauvery basis area in the State before leaving Chennai. Other committee members – S. Masood Husain, P. Rath and R. Rakesh Singh – were also present during the meeting.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Mr. Jha thanked both the State governments for organising the visits. To a query on what was the demand from the Tamil Nadu government, Mr. Jha said, “There is no demand as such and we have not tried to put things in the demand and release manner. We were just assessing the ground realities. Of course, the utilisation part will also be there. So you may say that demand will be in form of what is the utilisation and what can be the best utilisation possible.”

Asked about the petitions submitted by farmers, he said the committee had not yet looked into them as some of them were in Tamil and had to be translated; they would be looked into before the committee embarked on preparing the report to be submitted to the Supreme Court, he added.