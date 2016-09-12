PMK founder S. Ramadoss has appealed to the Karnataka government to provide protection to Tamils living in Karnataka and also arrest those who attacked a student for allegedly posting a derogatory comment about Kannada actors who had supported Karnataka’s position on the Cauvery dispute on Facebook.

“The youngster, Santhosh, had posted about how there was justice for Tamil Nadu on the issue and hence no actor from Tamil Nadu had protested unlike actors in Karnataka. Some people in Karnataka saw this post and attacked him for that,” Dr. Ramadoss said in a statement.

Pointing out that the two States had no other dispute other than the Cauvery water issue, he said that people from Tamil Nadu lived in Karnataka and those from Karnataka were living in Tamil Nadu peacefully.

“People from both these States are living harmoniously like brothers and sisters.

During any natural calamities, they extend help to each other. Some anti-social elements want to destroy this friendship and indulge in such attacks. If everyone started to act violently, it would not only destroy the brotherhood between the two States, but also cause damage to India’s unity itself,” Dr. Ramadoss said, adding that the Karnataka government and those indulging in such attacks should realise that.

“There are reports that the Prime Minister told Deve Gowda that he won’t interfere in the Cauvery water issue. When Mr. Modi is able to comment on violence happening in Pakistan and Balochistan, it is not clear how he is being neutral by not commenting on the Cauvery issue,” he said.

‘Some anti-social elements want to destroy the friendship between the people of two States’