An all-party meeting organised by the Federation of Farmers’ Association on Thursday explored various ways to express the State’s grievances on the Cauvery row to the Central government.

The meeting was attended by representatives of most political parties barring the ruling AIADMK.

Senior Congress leader Peter Alphonse, who was among the two TNCC representatives at the meeting, said that a consensus had been reached over the methods of protest. “We decided that there should be a massive rally in Chennai to draw the Centre’s attention. A delegation of Parliamentarians and political party representatives from Tamil Nadu should meet the Prime Minister,” he said.

TNCC president Su. Thirunavukkarasar said that his party will support the farmers’ protest. He also announced that his cadre will participate in Opposition Leader M.K. Stalin’s fast in Thanjavur on Friday over the Cauvery issue. The Congress too would organise a protest of its own over the Cauvery issue, in Tiruchi, the date for which would be announced later.

A consensus was reached over the form of protest at

the all-party meeting held in Chennai