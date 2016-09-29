DMK leader M. Karunanidhi on Wednesday called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold a meeting of Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka to find an amicable solution to the Cauvery water dispute, arguing that Union Water Resources Minister Uma Bharti should not be allowed to chair a meeting as she was prejudiced against Tamil Nadu.

“The Prime Minister has already excused himself twice from chairing a meeting on the issue. Now he should immediately convene a meeting,” Mr. Karunanidhi said in a statement.

The water available in the Mettur dam would last up to November 5. But, water is required till January 28 for samba crop. “Even assuming that the northeast monsoon brings adequate rain, Karnataka should have released 123 tmc between June 1 and September 27. However, it has released only 52 tmc so far. Even though the Supreme Court has directed the Karanataka government to release water, it has filed a petition that it would release water in January,” Mr. Karunanidhi said. Pointing out that if Karnataka failed to release water, it would not only affect the samba crop but also lead to heavy loss to the farmers, Mr. Karunanidhi said Attorney-General Mukul Rohatgi also expressed the Centre’s desire to convene a meeting of Chief Minister of the two States.

Vaiko opposes

MDMK general secretary Vaiko, however, spoke against any further meeting, arguing that it would cause enormous damage to the interests of Tamil Nadu. “Karnataka is duty bound to release the water as per the direction of the Supreme Court,” he said.

Urging the Centre to prevail upon the Karnataka government to release water, Mr. Vaiko said the Centre should uphold the rule of law by immediately constituting the Cauvery Water Management Board.