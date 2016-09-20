The Cauvery Supervisory Committee’s chairperson and Union Water Resources Secretary Shashi Shekhar on Monday described his decision of ordering Karnataka to release 3,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu as the “most fair option.”

Giving a brief account of the rationale behind the decision, Mr. Shekhar, who chaired a five-hour-long meeting of the Committee in New Delhi, told The Hindu over the phone that “a number of factors” such as deficit in rainfall and the current level of inflow were taken into account.

Asserting that the decision was “purely based” on the final order of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal, he said the tribunal’s order was, in turn, based on scientific data, into which he had to go. He added, “I cannot presume anything [before arriving at a decision].”

The official conceded that his decision may not be “the best,” which could be taken on the basis of needs of the parties to the dispute at a given point of time. Such a decision could be taken by the parties themselves, who “do not require any arbitration.”

On the move to establish a protocol of online collection of data related to rainfall and water flow on real time basis, Mr. Shekhar said the data should be “seamlessly transferred” to all the States without “any interference by any State.” This would also enable all those concerned to know whether there was any “questionable drawal.” Eventually, the proposed protocol would facilitate proper regulation of water releases, he added.

This decision of the committee assumed significance in view of Tamil Nadu’s frequent complaint against Karnataka that the upper riparian State had been resorting to drawal of water during summer for irrigation.