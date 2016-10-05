Taken aback by the Centre’s change in stand over constituting the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) submitted in the Supreme Court, the Tamil Nadu government has written to the Centre seeking to render “justice” by constituting the Board before October 4 and withdraw the interlocutory application (I.A.) filed in the apex court over the issue.

“The I.A. filed by the Government of India is against the assurance given by the Attorney General to the Supreme Court. We are unable to understand what caused this sudden reversal in Government of India’s stand,” Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary P. Rama Mohana Rao stated in his letter to Secretary of Union Ministry of Water Resources Shashi Shekhar.

Mr. Rao’s letter was sent soon after the Centre submitted its stand over the issue in the apex court on Monday.

The letter also recalled the Tamil Nadu government’s consistent stand calling for the constitution of the Cauvery Management Board and the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee for the effective implementation of the final order of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal.

The letter recalled that the Supreme Court on September 30 recorded the submission of the Attorney General of India that the CMB can be constituted on or before October 4 and added that Tamil Nadu had nominated its nominee for the Board as requested by the Centre.

Mr. Rao also recalled reading out the Chief Minister ‘s speech on September 29 at a meeting in Delhi where it was urged the Centre to constitute the Board. It was also contended by Tamil Nadu that “only a professionally managed, neutral, technical body in the form of the Cauvery Management Board mandated by the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal can address the concerns of the riparian States”.

