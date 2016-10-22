Seeking intervention:A delegation of People’s Welfare Front led by D. Raja and Vaiko comes out of Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday after meeting President Pranab Mukherjee over the Cauvery issue.— Photo: V. Sudershan

: A delegation consisting of People’s Welfare Front leaders – MDMK general secretary Vaiko, CPI(M) State secretary G. Ramakrishnan, CPI State secretary R. Mutharasan and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi president Thol. Thirumavalavan – from Tamil Nadu met President Pranab Mukherjee.

At the meeting in New Delhi on Friday, the PWF leaders urged the President to direct the Centre to constitute the Cauvery Management Board and the Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee (CWRC) immediately to solve the Cauvery river water sharing issue and provide justice to Tamil Nadu. The Centre must take steps to ensure that the Karnataka government released water for the current samba crop, the PWF leaders said in their a letter to Mr. Mukherjee.

They stressed on the importance of Cauvery river water in ensuring agricultural production, employment, food security and drinking water supply in Tamil Nadu .

Loss suffered by TN

Stating that the total loss suffered by Tamil Nadu is close to Rs. 7,974.40 crore, they said that 24 lakh acres of cultivation depended on Cauvery water.

“Irrigation from Cauvery is the lifeline for around 10 lakh farmers and more than 25 lakh agricultural labourers. Further, the river Cauvery is the source of supply of drinking water for more than 50 municipalities and corporations and several thousand villages.”

The PWF leaders accused the BJP-led Centre, which has failed to constitute the Cauvery Water Management Board, of taking a partisan stand against Tamil Nadu.

“It is shocking that the Attorney General filed an affidavit on October 3 stating that the Supreme Court cannot issue orders constituting the Cauvery Management Board. By this action, the Centre has failed in its duty to function Constitutionally and makes it clear that it has taken a partisan stand against Tamil Nadu,” the leaders said.