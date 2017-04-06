Career fair to kick off from April 8

more-in

The 13th edition of south India’s leading Education Plus Career fair — The Hindu-EDGE Career Counselling and Fair 2017 — will be held at the Convention Hall, Chennai Trade Centre, on April 8 and 9.

Students from classes IX to XII, graduates looking at higher education or career opportunities, as well as those aspiring to pursue higher education overseas, and parents of young students can attend the fair which will be held from 10 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. on both days. Representatives from engineering, management and training institutes will be present at the fair to interact with students and parents on higher education and career opportunities.

There will be a host of seminars conducted on both days by eminent personalities with regard to various fields. On the first day, there will be a panel discussion on NEET, a discussion on new age careers and start-up culture, as well as seminars on popular career choices such as chartered accountancy, banking and finance. Day two will see sessions on hotel management and hospitality, the humanities and the opportunities available in biotechnology and international relations.

To register online, interested students can log on www.thehindueducationfair. com. There will also be a psychometric test conducted by Bodhi for students.

The Presenting Sponsor of the fair is VIT University and the event is powered by B S Abdur Rahman Cresent university. Vels university, Kalasalingam University and Chennais Amritha are the Associate Sponsors. While the Communication Partner is BSNL, Chennai, the Psychometric Test Partner is Bodhi.