Actor Arun Vijay, who was booked for drunken driving last week, surrendered before Traffic Police (Investigation), Pondy Bazaar, on Tuesday. He was produced before a Magistrate Court and granted bail.

The actor and his wife Arthi left a party at a star hotel in his BMW on Saturday. He hit a police vehicle parked near near Nungambakkam police station at 3.30 a.m.. Policemen found the actor to be drunk beyond the permissible level.

While he was being interrogated at the station, his father Vijayakumar arrived. He was asked to come to the Traffic Investigation wing in Pondy Bazaar but he went home in his father’s car after promising to come for inquiry. Action was initiated against the inspector and Assistant Commissioner of Police for laxity.

On Tuesday, the absconding actor surrendered and was produced before court. His lawyers applied for bail, which was granted.