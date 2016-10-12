Directs authorities to ensure that building owners adhere to the rules

The Madras High Court has made it clear that no person can be allowed to occupy a building, constructed with deviations from the approved plan, till the violations are rectified.

The First Bench of Chief Justice S.K. Kaul and R. Mahadevan made the observation while disposing of a petition moved by V. Nimbaram and Chandra Devi seeking a direction to Greater Chennai Corporation officials to remove the lock and seal on their building located in Royapuram.

On April 13, the authorities put the building under lock and seal, as it was found to be constructed deviating the approved plan.

The petitioners wanted the Corporation to remove the lock and seal, so that they could occupy the building and carry out rectification work by removing the unauthorised portions.

When the plea came up for hearing, the Bench said, after perusing the records submitted the Bench noted that the deviation shows that even set back had not been left on the ground floor, which is not an easy issue to cure. “The petitioners must obtain a report from a structural engineer as to how they propose to bring the building within the conformity limits and submit the report with the Corporation for scrutiny.”

On verification, the Corporation may unseal the building for rectification, but the authorities must make it clear that the petitioners will not be allowed to occupy any portion of the property during the period of rectification, the Bench added.

