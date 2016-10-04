To ensure the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Bill is passed, several disability rights organisations in the State are planning a number of campaigns.

At a meeting held on Monday, where seven organisations met, it was decided that a mass signature campaign across the State will be held, said S. Namburajan, State General Secretary, Tamil Nadu Assosciatoon for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled & Caregivers. “The campaign is also aimed at sensitising people in society about the importance of this Bill,” he said.

On November 5, the organisations will approach all MPs in the State, and submit memorandums, he said. On December 1, a hunger strike will be held in Chennai, and a memorandum submitted to the government.