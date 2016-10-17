The Southern Railway officials, recently, carried out an awareness campaign in areas located close to railway tracks and also at the coach maintenance yard at Gopalsamy Nagar, falling between the Egmore and Chetpet rail way stations.
Officials of the Southern Railway reached out to families in Chetpet and also in Korukkupettai and Vyasarpadi appealing to them to not to defecate in open spaces near the tracks and also inside parked compartments.
