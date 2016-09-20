: The absence of Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras at the dispensary ward of the high-security Puzhal Central Prison where Ramkumar, the alleged killer of software engineer Swathi, is claimed to have self-electrocuted himself has come as a surprise to many. Incidentally, the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies (Installation of Closed Circuit Television Units in Public Buildings) Rules, notified in December 2012, clearly lay down that any public building, including those housing government institutions, must be brought under CCTV surveillance at every 300 sq meters of floor area or part thereof.

P. Pugalenthi of Prisoners Rights Forum, who has visited prisons several times, says the CCTVs installed in Puzhal prison are mostly for administrative purpose.

“They are installed to monitor the entry of prisoners near the entrance, the place where they are frisked and allowed inside, near the advocates’ entry, and the common jail entry. There are not adequate CCTVs for monitoring inmates’ activities,” he says.

It may be recalled that a judgment of the Supreme Court delivered by Justice T.S. Thakur had on July, 2015 too had directed all the State governments to take steps to install CCTV cameras in all the prisons in their respective States within a period of one year from July 25, 2015 but not later than two years.

Also in the policy note for 2014-15, the Prisons Department stated under the title CCTV Cameras, “In order to monitor the prisoners’ movement as well as the visitors’, the Government has sanctioned a sum of Rs. 2.21 crore vide G.O. Ms. No.798, 10 Home (Prison IV) Department, dated: 07.10.2013 for the installation of 60 Nos. of additional CCTV cameras at vulnerable areas of all Central Prisons, Special Prisons for Women and Borstal School, Pudukottai.” Quite strangely, the same paragraph has been reproduced in the latest policy note for 2016-17, except for the reference to the GO.

However, V. Kannadasan, formerly Special Public Prosecutor in human rights courts, says the gap in the surveillance was primarily due to the insufficient warders.

“More than paucity of CCTVs in prisons, the focus should be on filling up posts and deploying ample personnel to monitor the inmates’ activities,” he said.

Advocate A. Sirajudeen, who has authored a book on law relating to rights or prisoners, questioned the claim that Ramkumar pulled and bit into a live electric wire saying, “going by the past claim that he slit his throat during his arrest, his death does raise suspicion.”

Though prison officials have said that there were no witnesses to Ramkumar’s alleged self-electrocution, Mr. Pugalenthi said that a few inmates who were housed with him could have primary information on the incident.

The TN govt. had allocated Rs. 2.21 crore for setting up 60 additional cameras at vulnerable areas