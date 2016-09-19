Demand that Ramkumar’s lawyer and relatives be shown the body.

Tense moments prevailed at the Government Royapettah Hospital (GRH) on Sunday night as cadre of various parties staged a protest in front of the hospital demanding that the lawyer and relatives of Ramkumar be allowed to see his body.

Ramkumar, the suspect in the Swathi murder case, was rushed to the hsopital after he allegedly bit a live wire inside the Puzhal prison. “His body was brought here at 5.40 p.m. But he was dead by then,” said a senior doctor at the hospital. “He had suffered injuries on his left cheek, chest and arm,” the doctor said confirming that it was an electric shock.

The post-mortem will be performed on Monday.

Following reports of his death, Ramkumar’s cousin Selvam arrived at the hospital mortuary. He had come to the city last week to apply bail for Ramkumar on Monday. “I was told about his death by our lawyer, who was pleading with the officers guarding the gate to allow him inside. “Ramkumar would not have committed suicide,” he said.

In the meantime, Ramkumar’s lawyer S.P. Ramaraj arrived. “I met him on Saturday. He was fine and in fact requested me to bring him out on bail as he wanted to start a new life. Today I hear he committed suicide,” he said. The lawyer said that when he spoke to prison officials after hearing reports of the death, he was told that Ramkumar was being taken to the hospital due to stomach ache. “I have even recorded the conversation. The officers are hiding something,” he said, playing the recording. “He died while in custody. We need inquiry and answers for his death, till then we will fight,” said Ramaraj.

Meanwhile, more than 500 members of VCK, Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam and Naam Tamilar Katchi, staged a road roko outside the building demanding permission to have a glimpse of Ramkumar’s body.

The police denied them entry stating that the family would be allowed only after approval from the Judicial Magistrate.