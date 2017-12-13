Businessman kills four family members; attempts suicide

Heart-broken: The grieving father-in-law and relatives of Damodaran, who killed four of his family members and attempted suicide in Pammal.

A textile businessman murdered four of his family members at his home and tried to kill himself but was rescued. He is battling for life at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

According to police, M. Damodaran alias Prakash, 42, who runs a textile business on Elumalai Street in Krishna Nagar, Pammal, killed his wife Deepa, 36, two children Roshan, 8, and Meenakshi, 6, and his mother Saraswathi, 68.

In a suicide note he left behind for his father-in-law, S. Balakrishnan, he said that the demonetisation move by the Centre stunted his business and he fell into a debt trap.

“My debts increased manifold. The State government is not bothered about people’s money problem. If it continues like this, many more families like mine could die,” the suicide note said.

According to police, he also said that he could not face the world due to the debts. While he was able to obtain loans, the money owed to him by others was delayed. As he could not continue his business, he said he was taking his family with him and apologised to his father-in-law.

Family in shock

Police said that unable to face his debtors he was depressed for some time. On Tuesday morning, he called his brother-in-law Kumaravel over phone, announcing his decision to commit suicide. His father-in-law rushed to the flat on Nandhanar Street in Thiruvalluvar Nagar only to find the family members lying in a pool of blood.

The throats of the victims were slit by a sharp knife which was found near Damodaran, who was unconscious. His throat and hands were also slit. After informing the police, his relatives rushed the victims to the Government Hospital in Chromepet, but the doctors pronounced the four dead. Damodaran was referred to RGGGH. His condition is said to be critical.

The Sankar Nagar police recovered the bodies and sent them to the Chromepet GH for post-mortem.

A senior police officer said that it was premature to arrive at any conclusion and only a thorough interrogation would reveal the truth.

Mr. Balakrishnan said that he could not believe that this could be the end of the entire family. He and his son Kumaravel had dinner with the family on Monday and there was no sign of any disillusion in the family. “Damodaran and my daughter cheerfully gave us a send-off,” he said.

People in need of counselling to overcome suicidal tendencies can contact the State Health Department’s round-the-clock helpline – 104. Chennai-based suicide prevention centre Sneha can be contacted at 044- 24640050.