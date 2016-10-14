A businessman on Thursday lodged a complaint at the city police commissionerate against SRM University chancellor T.R. Pachamuthu for alleged failure to repay Rs.50 lakh borrowed from him.

Mahaveerchand Dhoka of T. Nagar said in his complaint that his family has been running finance companies. Mr. Pachamuthu had availed finance facilities from the company since 1993-94. From January 24, 2004 to August 2, 2004, five cheques/ pay orders to the tune of Rs. 60 lakh were handed over to Subramanian, chartered accountant of Mr. Pachamuthu as per regular practice. However, Mr. Pachamuthu did not repay the amount.