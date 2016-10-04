A former BJP functionary set himself on fire in Tiruvottiyur on Monday.

According to the police, Rajendran (55) of Sudhanthirapuram was in the carton box business. On Monday, he came on a motorbike to the Tiruvottiyur bus stop and told people nearby that he was going to commit suicide. He had earlier doused his body with petrol. At the stop, he lit a cigarette. Onlookers put out the fire and rushed him to the Government Kilpauk Hospital.

Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline can be contacted at 044-24640050 and the State helpline at 104.