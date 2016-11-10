The Chennai City Police arrested a businessman who allegedly ran his bike over a watchman at an apartment complex in Vepery. According to police, Prithiviraj (40) is resident of an apartment on Valliammal Road, Vepery. On Tuesday afternoon, he was denied entry into the parking space of another apartment. The watchman had stopped the businessman following the instructions of the flat owner. In a fit of rage, Prithivraj dashed the watchman with his bike and as he fell down ran over him with his bike. — Special Correspondent

