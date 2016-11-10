The Chennai City Police arrested a businessman who allegedly ran his bike over a watchman at an apartment complex in Vepery. According to police, Prithiviraj (40) is resident of an apartment on Valliammal Road, Vepery. On Tuesday afternoon, he was denied entry into the parking space of another apartment. The watchman had stopped the businessman following the instructions of the flat owner. In a fit of rage, Prithivraj dashed the watchman with his bike and as he fell down ran over him with his bike. — Special Correspondent
Updated: November 10, 2016 05:38 IST
Businessman arrested
More In: Chennai
Please Wait while comments are loading...
1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
(example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
If you have problem in your locality, solve it together as a city. Join Friends of Chennai, an initiative by The Hindu »
Madras Beats 2016
The Hindu Group is proud to present ‘Madras Beats 2016’, a tribute to our city that remains eternally young. Happy Madras Day! »
Madras was, and has been, a crucible of cultures, traditions and beliefs. In the last instalment of our series chronicling the various persons, places and events that shaped the city, we take a... »
An aggressive invader eclipses native fish
Of Rs. 1,000 commemorative coins and a shortage of Rs. 5
A day after, chaos gains currency
Tipper lorry crashes into Anna flyover wall, falls off
Transgender immolates self in front of police station
People panic, rush to ATMs
Chanakya, the fish, predicts Trump will win
Decision soon on encroachments
Traffic to ease in Anna Nagar as road space increases
RBI to start issuing Rs.2,000 denomination from today
DAKSHIANI PALICHA
Women take charge of trash management
SHIBA KURIAN
‘Together, we can overcome’
Shiba Kurian
Wanted: Chetpet police station
D. MADHAVAN